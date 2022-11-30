Toyota’s global vehicle output and sales rise in October amid solid demand

Wednesday, 30 November 2022 12:38:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output increased by 23.0 percent year on year to 771,382 units in October this year. In particular, the company’s domestic output rose by 33.7 percent to 203,149 units, while Toyota Motor’s overseas output in the given month rose by 19.5 percent to 568,233 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 832,373 units in October, rising by 22.8 percent, while it exported 122,466 units, with a 26.2 percent rise, both year on year.

In October, both global sales and production of the company exceeded the level in October of the previous year as a result of solid demand, in addition to a rebound from the impact of parts supply shortages associated with the spread of Covid-19 in Southeast Asia in the previous year.

In the January-October period of the current year, the company’s global vehicle output was up by 7.7 percent year on year to 7,494,062 units, while its global sales amounted to 7,931,178 units, decreasing by 0.7 percent on year-on-year basis. Toyota exported 1,370,280 units in the first 10 months, decreasing by 3.9 percent year on year.