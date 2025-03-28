 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Toyota’s...

Toyota’s global vehicle output and sales rise in Jan-Feb

Friday, 28 March 2025 11:56:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output increased by 5.8 percent year on year to 779,790 units in February this year. In particular, the company’s domestic output rose by 16.2 percent to 286,372 units, while its overseas output in the given month rose by 0.6 percent to 493,418 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 761,717 units in February, rising by 5.8 percent year on year.

In the January-February period this year, the company’s global vehicle output was up by 5.7 percent year on year to 1,561,519 units, while its global sales amounted to 1,547,349 units, increasing by 2.9 percent on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Japan Far East Automotive Production 

Similar articles

Toyota’s domestic vehicle output rises in January, overseas output falls

28 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s Nissan to incorporate Nippon Steel’s green steel in mass production

07 Feb | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 8.5 percent in January-November

04 Feb | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 7.9 percent in January-October

06 Jan | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output decreases by 6.2 percent in November

27 Dec | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 8.9 percent in January-September

02 Dec | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output records ninth consecutive decrease in October

29 Nov | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 8.8 percent in January-August

04 Nov | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output falls for eighth month in a row in September

31 Oct | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 7.9 percent in January-July

02 Oct | Steel News