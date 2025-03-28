Toyota’s global vehicle output and sales rise in Jan-Feb

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output increased by 5.8 percent year on year to 779,790 units in February this year. In particular, the company’s domestic output rose by 16.2 percent to 286,372 units, while its overseas output in the given month rose by 0.6 percent to 493,418 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 761,717 units in February, rising by 5.8 percent year on year.

In the January-February period this year, the company’s global vehicle output was up by 5.7 percent year on year to 1,561,519 units, while its global sales amounted to 1,547,349 units, increasing by 2.9 percent on year-on-year basis.