Toyota's global vehicle output and sales down in H1 amid semiconductor shortages

Monday, 01 August 2022 11:33:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced its production and sales results for June and the first half of this year.

The company’s global vehicle output decreased by 4.6 percent year on year to 793,378 units in June this year, decreasing for the third consecutive month. In June, Toyota’s domestic output dropped by 29.9 percent year on year to 206,373 units, while its overseas output in the given month rose by 9.3 percent year on year to 587,005 units.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 817,321 units in June, falling by 3.2 percent year on year. In the given month, Toyota exported 128,876 units, with a 29.8 percent drop year on year.

In the January-June period of the current year, the company’s vehicle production and sales both fell below the previous year’s levels due to the impact from the global spread of Covid-19 as well as semiconductor shortages. The company’s global vehicle output decreased by 3.5 percent year on year to 4,359,239 units in the first half. In the given period, Toyota’s domestic output totaled 1,271,659 units, down by 18.4 percent, while its overseas output was 3,087,580 units, up by 4.4 percent, both compared to the first half of the previous year.

In the first six months, Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 4,699,020 units, down by 6.1 percent year on year. In the given period, the company exported 810,537 units, decreasing by 13.5 percent compared to the same period of last year.