Toyota’s global output and sales reach record high in October amid solid demand

Friday, 01 December 2023 10:40:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output increased by 16.7 percent year on year to 900,285 units in October this year. In particular, the company’s domestic output rose by 39.2 percent to 282,695 units, while its overseas output in the given month increased by 8.7 percent to 617,590 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 890,241 units in October, rising by seven percent year on year. In the given month, the company’s global sales and production both reached record highs as a result of solid demand in North America and Europe.

In the January-October period this year, the company’s global vehicle output was up by 10.8 percent year on year to 8,304,495 units, while its global sales amounted to 8,461,974 units, increasing by 6.7 percent year on year.