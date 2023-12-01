﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Toyota’s global output and sales reach record high in October amid solid demand

Friday, 01 December 2023 10:40:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output increased by 16.7 percent year on year to 900,285 units in October this year. In particular, the company’s domestic output rose by 39.2 percent to 282,695 units, while its overseas output in the given month increased by 8.7 percent to 617,590 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 890,241 units in October, rising by seven percent year on year. In the given month, the company’s global sales and production both reached record highs as a result of solid demand in North America and Europe.

In the January-October period this year, the company’s global vehicle output was up by 10.8 percent year on year to 8,304,495 units, while its global sales amounted to 8,461,974 units, increasing by 6.7 percent year on year.


Tags: Japan Far East Automotive 

Similar articles

Japanese auto output up 11.8 percent in January-August

02 Nov | Steel News

Toyota’s global output and sales reach record high in September

02 Nov | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 17.7 percent in January-July

04 Oct | Steel News

Toyota’s domestic vehicle output rises in August, overseas output falls

02 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s auto output up 19.0 percent in H1

05 Sep | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output and sales up in July due to recovery from impact of semiconductor shortages

30 Aug | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 20.1 percent in January-May

08 Aug | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output reaches record high in H1 amid increased capacity

31 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s Kobe Steel provides low carbon steel to Toyota

06 Jul | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 15.4 percent in January-April

05 Jul | Steel News