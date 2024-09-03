 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Toyota’s...

Toyota’s domestic vehicle output rises slightly in July after long-standing declines

Tuesday, 03 September 2024 13:35:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output decreased by 0.6 percent year on year to 804,610 units in July this year, marking the sixth consecutive month in which a decrease has been observed. In particular, the company’s domestic output rose by 0.1 percent to 309,118 units following long-standing decreases, while its overseas output in the given month went down by one percent to 495,492 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 857,982 units in July, falling by 0.2 percent year on year.

In the January-July period this year, the company’s global vehicle output was down by 4.4 percent year on year to 5,453,472 units, while its global sales amounted to 5,750,240 units, decreasing by 0.8 percent year on year.


Tags: Japan Far East Automotive Production 

Similar articles

Japanese auto output down 10 percent in January-May

06 Aug | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output falls for fifth month in a row in June

31 Jul | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 13.2 percent in January-April

02 Jul | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output records fourth straight fall in May

28 Jun | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 14.4 percent in January-March

06 Jun | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output records third consecutive decrease in April

31 May | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 12.1 percent in January-February

07 May | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 6.8 percent in January

04 Apr | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output falls in February, first drop in 14 months

02 Apr | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 14.8 percent in 2023

15 Mar | Steel News