Toyota’s domestic vehicle output rises slightly in July after long-standing declines

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output decreased by 0.6 percent year on year to 804,610 units in July this year, marking the sixth consecutive month in which a decrease has been observed. In particular, the company’s domestic output rose by 0.1 percent to 309,118 units following long-standing decreases, while its overseas output in the given month went down by one percent to 495,492 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 857,982 units in July, falling by 0.2 percent year on year.

In the January-July period this year, the company’s global vehicle output was down by 4.4 percent year on year to 5,453,472 units, while its global sales amounted to 5,750,240 units, decreasing by 0.8 percent year on year.