Toyota’s domestic vehicle output rises in January, overseas output falls

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output increased by 5.6 percent year on year to 781,729 units in January this year. In particular, the company’s domestic output rose by 22.3 percent to 265,999 units, while its overseas output in the given month decreased by 1.4 percent to 515,730 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 785,632 units in the first month of the year, rising by 0.1 percent year on year. In the given month, Toyota exported 147,875 units, with a 9.4 percent increase year on year.