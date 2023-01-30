﻿
Toyota to suspend production at Turkish plant amid semiconductor chip shortage

Monday, 30 January 2023 14:57:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese automaker Toyota’s Turkey-based subsidiary Toyota Otomotiv Sanayi Türkiye A.Ş. will temporarily suspend its production at its plant in Sakarya from next week due to the semiconductor chip shortage, according to media reports.

Maintenance and repair works will be carried out at the plant during the 14 days of suspension.

Toyota Otomotiv Sanayi Türkiye had suspended production at its plant in Sakarya on August 1-14 due to planned maintenance, repair and revision works, as SteelOrbis previously reported. 

Meanwhile, production will also be suspended at Toyota’s plant in the Czech Republic in February. 


