Toyota increases September-November output forecast

Friday, 12 August 2022 12:24:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it has made adjustments to its production plans.

Toyota’s global production for September this year is expected to be around 800,000 units. The global production volume for September through November has been revised to a higher volume, estimated to average about 900,000 units per month. This revision is due to the increase in parts supply. This is the first time in a long time that the company has announced an increase in its production guidance. 

The company’s estimated global production for the full period of the fiscal year 2023 remains unchanged at 9.7 million units.

Toyota’s production line No.1, production line for low-volume models and its production line for GR models at the Motomachi Plant are all scheduled for suspension in September.


