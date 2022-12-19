﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Toyota cuts Jan output forecast by 50,000 units, full year guidance unchanged

Monday, 19 December 2022 10:35:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it has made adjustments to its production plans due to the semiconductor shortage which resulted from the spread of the coronavirus.

Toyota’s global production for January next year is expected to be around 700,000 units, with a decrease of approximately 50,000 units in the monthly production plan. 200,000 units will be produced in Japan, while 500,000 units will be produced overseas. 

The company’s estimated global production for the full period of the fiscal year 2022-23 remains unchanged at 9.2 million units. 

Toyota’s production line No. 1 at the Tahara Plant and production line No. 1 at the Hino Motors, Ltd Hamura Plant are scheduled for suspension in January.


Tags: Japan Far East Automotive Production 

Similar articles

Japanese auto output down 3.2 percent in January-September

06 Dec | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output and sales rise in October amid solid demand

30 Nov | Steel News

Toyota cuts December output forecast by 100,000 units

25 Nov | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output forecast revised down for FY 2022-23

01 Nov | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 9.5 percent in January-August

01 Nov | Steel News

Toyota cuts November output forecast by 100,000 units

24 Oct | Steel News

Toyota cuts October output forecast by 50,000 units

04 Oct | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output up reaches record high in August

03 Oct | Steel News

Toyota increases September-November output forecast

12 Aug | Steel News

Toyota's global vehicle output and sales down in H1 amid semiconductor shortages

01 Aug | Steel News