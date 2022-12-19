Toyota cuts Jan output forecast by 50,000 units, full year guidance unchanged

Monday, 19 December 2022 10:35:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it has made adjustments to its production plans due to the semiconductor shortage which resulted from the spread of the coronavirus.

Toyota’s global production for January next year is expected to be around 700,000 units, with a decrease of approximately 50,000 units in the monthly production plan. 200,000 units will be produced in Japan, while 500,000 units will be produced overseas.

The company’s estimated global production for the full period of the fiscal year 2022-23 remains unchanged at 9.2 million units.

Toyota’s production line No. 1 at the Tahara Plant and production line No. 1 at the Hino Motors, Ltd Hamura Plant are scheduled for suspension in January.