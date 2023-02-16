﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Toyota cuts FY 2022-23 output forecast by 100,000 units

Thursday, 16 February 2023 11:10:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it has made adjustments to its production plans due to the semiconductor shortage which resulted from the spread of the coronavirus.

Toyota’s global production for March is expected to be around 900,000 units. 350,000 units will be produced in Japan, while 550,000 units will be produced overseas. 

The company’s estimated global production for the full period of the fiscal year 2022-23 is expected to total 9.1 million units, 100,000 units lower than the previous forecast. 

Toyota’s production line for low-volume models at the Motomachi Plant is scheduled for suspension in March.


Tags: Japan Far East Automotive Production 

Similar articles

Japanese auto output remains unchanged in January-November

03 Feb | Steel News

Toyota announces production plans for February

18 Jan | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output rises in November, sales decline

05 Jan | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 0.2 percent in January-October

02 Jan | Steel News

Toyota cuts Jan output forecast by 50,000 units, full year guidance unchanged

19 Dec | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 3.2 percent in January-September

06 Dec | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output and sales rise in October amid solid demand

30 Nov | Steel News

Toyota cuts December output forecast by 100,000 units

25 Nov | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output forecast revised down for FY 2022-23

01 Nov | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 9.5 percent in January-August

01 Nov | Steel News