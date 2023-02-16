Toyota cuts FY 2022-23 output forecast by 100,000 units

Thursday, 16 February 2023 11:10:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it has made adjustments to its production plans due to the semiconductor shortage which resulted from the spread of the coronavirus.

Toyota’s global production for March is expected to be around 900,000 units. 350,000 units will be produced in Japan, while 550,000 units will be produced overseas.

The company’s estimated global production for the full period of the fiscal year 2022-23 is expected to total 9.1 million units, 100,000 units lower than the previous forecast.

Toyota’s production line for low-volume models at the Motomachi Plant is scheduled for suspension in March.