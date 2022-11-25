Toyota cuts December output forecast by 100,000 units

Friday, 25 November 2022 10:45:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it has made adjustments to its production plans due to the semiconductor shortage which resulted from the spread of the coronavirus.

Toyota’s global production for December this year is expected to be around 750,000 units, with a decrease of approximately 100,000 units in the monthly production plan.

The company’s estimated global production for the full period of the fiscal year 2023 remains unchanged at 9.2 million units.

Toyota’s production line No. 2 at the Takaoka Plant, production line No. 1 at the Tahara Plant, and production lines No. 1 and No. 2 at the Miyata Plant are all scheduled for suspension in December.