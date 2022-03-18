Toyota cuts April output forecast by 150,000 units

Friday, 18 March 2022 11:14:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it made adjustments to its production plans due to the semiconductor shortage which resulted from the spread of the coronavirus.

The company has positioned the three-month period from April to June as an “intentional pause” to establish healthy workplace environments rather than exceeding the capacities of facilities.

Toyota’s global production for April this year is expected to be around 750,000 units, with a decrease of 150,000 units in the monthly production plan. The global production plan average from April through June is around 800,000 units.

Toyota’s production lines No. 1 and No. 2 at Toyota Motor Kyushu Miyata Plant, line No. 2 at Toyota Motor Corporation Tsutsumi Plant, line No. 3 at Toyota Motor Corporation Tahara Plant, lines No. 1 and No. 2 at Toyota Motor East Japan Iwate Plant and line No. 2 at Toyota Auto Body Fujimatsu Plant are scheduled for suspension in April.