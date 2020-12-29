TMK receives certificate for new types of premium tubular services

Tuesday, 29 December 2020 13:42:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian pipe producer TMK has announced that its corporate management system has received an international certificate for new types of premium tubular services from UK-based Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance. The new certificate has been issued for three years and additionally extended to premium product supervision services in oil and gas fields.

The scope of the certificate covers the design, manufacturing, sale and supply of steel tubular products, including premium products. It also covers the manufacturing, sale and supply of steel ingots and billets, supervision of tubular products, including premium products, in fields, repair and storage.

With the expansion of the management system, service divisions of TMK Oilfield Services will be able to provide certified services focused on repairing tubing and drill pipe, manufacturing elements of casing and tubing strings, including with premium threaded connections, while TMK Premium Service will supervise tubular products with TMK UP premium connections.

“The extension of the certificate’s scope confirms the high quality of TMK’s new types of services and products. Now TMK can offer a certified premium service in oil and gas fields, from managing tubular product inventories to sinking preparation,” Alexey Emelyanov, TMK’s vice president for technology and quality, said.