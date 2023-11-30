﻿
Tenova to supply tinplate coating line and reduction mill to India’s TCIL

Thursday, 30 November 2023 14:43:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that it will install a tinplate coating line and a tinplate double reduction mill at the new Tinplate Complex located at the Jamshedpur plant of Tinplate Company of India Limited (TCIL), a subsidiary of Indian steelmaker Tata Steel.

The tinplate coating line will ensure optimal coating strip quality and stability and will allow maximum production capability and the reduction of electrical consumption. Meanwhile, tinplate double reduction mill ensures top-notch performance in the production process.

The Jamshedpur plant has an annual production capacity of approximately 379,000 mt of tinplate and tin-free steel.


