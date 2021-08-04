﻿
Tenova starts up two new walking beam furnaces at Ternium's Pesqueria plant

Wednesday, 04 August 2021
       

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that it has started up two new walking beam furnaces at Latin America-focused steelmaker Ternium’s Pesqueria plant located in Mexico.

The furnaces in question have a capacity of 400 mt per hour and are part of the new hot rolling mill with a capacity of 4.4 million mt.  

According to the company’s statement, the advanced features of the two state-of-the-art technology walking beam furnaces provide reduced nitrogen oxide emissions and energy savings.


