Creditors of Mexico-based steel producer Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) are evaluating financing alternatives and developing a business plan to potentially restart the company's idled steelmaking operations and those of its mining subsidiary Minera del Norte (MINOSA), according to Mexican media reports.

Cargill Financial Services International and Grupo Afirme are considering establishing a consortium to acquire the companies, while assessing investment requirements and possible financing arrangements to support their operational recovery.

Technical assessments and financing discussions underway

The creditors are preparing technical inspections to evaluate the condition of AHMSA's industrial facilities and determine the investments needed for a gradual restart. The proposed plan also addresses essential operational requirements, including electricity, natural gas, raw materials, labor arrangements and regulatory permits.

Meanwhile, discussions with potential investors and financial institutions are continuing, with international restructuring expertise also being considered to support the recovery process.

However, the negotiations remain preliminary, with no binding acquisition agreement, confirmed financing package or timetable for restarting steel production announced so far.