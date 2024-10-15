Mexican miners' union wants AHMSA steel works to be owned by workers' cooperative

Congressman Napoléon Gómez Urrutia, also leader of the Miners' Union that is present in some steel mills in the country, has proposed creating a cooperative of workers as the owners of the company, according to press reports.

“Napoleón Gómez Urrutia, leader of the National Union of Mining, Metallurgical, Steel and Similar Workers of the Mexican Republic, said that he proposed to Mexico’s new president Claudia Sheinbaum to create a cooperative in AHMSA to put it into operation and recover jobs,” published the newspaper Tiempo de Monclova.

Although he pointed out that he made the proposal to Sheinbaum three months ago, he knows that the president is interested in providing a solution for the workers who have been unemployed since January of last year.

The union leader also said that the workers' cooperative as the owner of AHMSA is “a proposal that is being studied by the federal government, possibly among other options”.

Currently, AHMSA is in an indefinite legal status because the period to conclude the restructuring process expired on August 4 and since that date the judge had to declare the bankruptcy process so that the company's assets are sold to an interested party and without liabilities.

With the most recent public data, seen by SteelOrbis, AHMSA had assets of $2.0 billion, total liabilities of $2.85 billion at the end of 2022. In addition, tax credits of $3.0 billion were declared this year, resulting in total liabilities of $5.87 billion.