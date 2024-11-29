 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > AHMSA...

AHMSA acknowledges that Alonso Ancira lost the company

Friday, 29 November 2024 11:02:45 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The former integrated steel giant Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) acknowledged that its shareholders headed by Alonso Ancira Elizondo will lose the company because they did not reach a reconciliation with their creditors and therefore must hand over the company to the trustee for the sale of assets.

“According to legal regulations, the trustee must take possession of the administration and assets of AHMSA and will assume total control over the administrative and financial decisions necessary to advance in the liquidation phase,” the company reported in a press release.

The Second District Court for Commercial Bankruptcy declared AHMSA bankrupt on November 6, with which it began the process for the sale of assets to liquidate its creditors.

According to legal regulations, the trustee must take possession of the administration and assets of AHMSA and will assume full control over the administrative and financial decisions necessary to advance in the liquidation phase.

When the trustee takes control of the steel company, the following stages will begin; asset inventory, asset valuation, call for interested parties to buy the assets at auction and the asset auction.

The assets are sold to the highest bidder without labor liabilities or financial liabilities. The steel company with iron ore mines and a production capacity of 5.5 million metric tons (mt) of liquid steel per year recorded net liabilities of $5.78 billion, with assets of $2.1 billion at the end of 2022.


Tags: Mexico North America Steelmaking Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) of Grupo Acerero del Norte 

Similar articles

Judicial sale of Mexican steel company AHMSA begins due to bankruptcy

08 Nov | Steel News

Ternium inspects AHMSA facilities

24 Oct | Steel News

Mexican miners' union wants AHMSA steel works to be owned by workers' cooperative

15 Oct | Steel News

Mexican steel giant AHMSA faces bankruptcy as of August 4

26 Jul | Steel News

91 percent of creditors support AHMSA, judge grants extension in bankruptcy

10 May | Steel News

Mexican HRC prices decline

23 Sep | Flats and Slab

AHMSA starts production at normalizing line supplied by Primetals Technologies

02 Jun | Steel News

AHMSA furnace reaches full capacity

16 Mar | Steel News

AHMSA achieves new monthly shipment record in October

21 Nov | Steel News

Siemens to expand capacity of AHMSA’s heat treatment line

19 Sep | Steel News