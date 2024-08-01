 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Tata...

Tata Steel to shut down second BF at Port Talbot mill in UK by September

Thursday, 01 August 2024 14:46:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Indian steel producer Tata Steel Limited is on schedule to shut down the second of its two blast furnaces at its Port Talbot steel mill by September this year, a company official said on Thursday, August 1.

“In the UK, we have safely ceased operation of one of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot and are on track to close the second remaining blast furnace by September,” T. V. Narendran, CEO of Tata Steel, said in a statement.

The closure of the blast furnaces and associated assets is critical to arresting the cash burn at the UK operations, company chief financial officer Koushik Chatterjee said in the same statement.

“We are working closely with the recently-elected UK government on finalization of the grant funding process for the new electric arc furnace project,” Chatterjee said.

The company had reached an agreement with the previous Rishi Sunak-led Tory government for a £500 million grant to fund the £1.25 billion transition.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking Tata Steel 

Similar articles

New UK government seeks job guarantees for Tata Steel UK’s Port Talbot plant

08 Jul | Steel News

UK workers’ union calls off strike against Tata Steel UK

02 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel considers early shutdown of UK operations amid strike threat

24 Jun | Steel News

Tata Steel UK to continue modernization of Port Talbot despite political uncertainties

12 Jun | Steel News

Tata Steel UK to invest in pipe production with funds from land sale

10 Jun | Steel News

UK steelworkers continue to protest job cuts at Tata Steel UK

03 Jun | Steel News

Tata Steel UK to construct energy infrastructure at Port Talbot

22 May | Steel News

Tata Steel announces closure of coke ovens at Port Talbot mill in UK

19 Mar | Steel News

UK may temporarily allow duty-free HRC imports amid expected lower domestic output

12 Feb | Steel News

UK competition authority finds proposed subsidy for Tata Steel UK favorable for UK’s transition

09 Feb | Steel News