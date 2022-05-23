﻿
English
Taiwan’s scrap imports down 9.5 percent in Jan-Apr

Monday, 23 May 2022 12:30:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 9.5 percent year on year to 972,676 mt in the January-April period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first four months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 433,799 mt to this destination in the given period, rising by 1.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 142,767 mt in the given period, down 48.4 percent year on year.

In April alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 265,070 mt, decreasing by 9.2 percent year on year and up by 6.5 percent from March.


