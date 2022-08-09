Taiwan’s scrap imports down 7 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 12:00:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by seven percent year on year to 1.73 million mt in the January-July period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first seven months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 717,605 mt to this destination in the given period, dropping by 6.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 299,614 mt in the given period, down 26.2 percent year on year.

In July alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 248,189 mt, increasing by 6.1 percent year on year and by three percent from June.