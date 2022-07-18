﻿
Taiwan’s scrap imports down 8.5 percent in January-June

Monday, 18 July 2022 11:59:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 8.5 percent year on year to 1.48 million mt in the January-June period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first six months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 623,146 mt to this destination in the given period, dropping by 5.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 239,435 mt in the given period, down 38.4 percent year on year.

In June alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 233,919 mt, decreasing by 0.4 percent year on year and by 15.0 percent from May.


