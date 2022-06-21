﻿
Taiwan’s scrap imports down 9.9 percent in January-May

Tuesday, 21 June 2022 12:25:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 9.9 percent year on year to 1.25 million mt in the January-May period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first five months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 536,119 mt to this destination in the given period, dropping by 2.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 190,901 mt in the given period, down 44.5 percent year on year.

In May alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 275,431 mt, decreasing by 11.2 percent year on year and up by 3.9 percent from April.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Taiwan Southeast Asia Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

