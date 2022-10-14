Taiwan’s scrap imports down 6.7 percent in January-September

Friday, 14 October 2022 11:02:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 6.7 percent year on year to 2.18 million mt in the January-September period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first nine months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 900,946 mt to this destination in the given period, dropping by 6.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 411,605 mt in the given period, down 14.4 percent year on year.

In September alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 197,865 mt, decreasing by 14.9 percent year on year and by 21.4 percent from August.