﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 6.7 percent in January-September

Friday, 14 October 2022 11:02:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 6.7 percent year on year to 2.18 million mt in the January-September period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first nine months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 900,946 mt to this destination in the given period, dropping by 6.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 411,605 mt in the given period, down 14.4 percent year on year.

In September alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 197,865 mt, decreasing by 14.9 percent year on year and by 21.4 percent from August.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Taiwan Southeast Asia Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

General range of local Turkish scrap market remains unchanged

14 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Negative sentiment in Turkey’s import market, firm stance in Asia

14 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnamese import scrap market declines in contrast to some gains seen in Japan

14 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan’s import scrap prices firm as local scrap supply slows

14 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s ferrous metals exports down 65.5 percent in January-September

14 Oct | Steel News

Shagang cuts scrap purchase price further

14 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Los Angeles prices for containerized HMS scrap

13 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Italian domestic scrap market slightly increases

13 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices in Bangladesh rise steadily in new bookings

13 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Two new ex-Europe deals signal for firm stance on seller side

13 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials