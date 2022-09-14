﻿
English
Taiwan’s scrap imports down 5.9 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 13:37:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 5.9 percent year on year to 1.98 million mt in the January-August period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first eight months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 819,248 mt to this destination in the given period, dropping by 5.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 354,893 mt in the given period, down 20.1 percent year on year.

In August alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports totaled 251,706 mt, increasing by 3.1 percent year on year and by 1.4 percent from July.


