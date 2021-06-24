Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 3.8% in mid-June

Thursday, 24 June 2021 11:44:50 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On June 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 11.22 million mt, up 0.41 million mt or 3.8 percent compared to June 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of June 20, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC) and common medium plate totaled 1.67 million mt, 1.12 million mt and 1.02 million mt, up 3.7 percent, 0.9 percent and 2.0 percent respectively.

As of the given date, wire rod and rebar inventories amounted to 1.79 million mt and 5.62 million mt, 3.5 percent and 4.9 percent higher compared to June 10, respectively.