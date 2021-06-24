﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 3.8% in mid-June

Thursday, 24 June 2021 11:44:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On June 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 11.22 million mt, up 0.41 million mt or 3.8 percent compared to June 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of June 20, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC) and common medium plate totaled 1.67 million mt, 1.12 million mt and 1.02 million mt, up 3.7 percent, 0.9 percent and 2.0 percent respectively.

As of the given date, wire rod and rebar inventories amounted to 1.79 million mt and 5.62 million mt, 3.5 percent and 4.9 percent higher compared to June 10, respectively.


Tags: crc  flats  plate  wire rod  hrc  China  rebar  longs  steelmaking  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18  Jun

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly last week
15  Jun

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.0 percent in early June
11  Jun

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly last week
04  Jun

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 13.6 percent in late May
03  Jun

MOC: Average steel prices in China decline last week