Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 0.8% in late July

Thursday, 05 August 2021 11:33:08 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On July 31 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 12.03 million mt, up 90,000 mt or 0.8 percent compared to July 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of July 31, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), wire rod and rebar respectively amounted to 1.91 million mt, 1.93 million mt and 6.03 million mt, up 4.4 percent, 0.5 percent, and 1.2 percent, though inventories of cold rolled coil (CRC) and common medium plate amounted to 1.1 million mt and 1.06 million mt, down 1.8 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively, all compared to July 20.