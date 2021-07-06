Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 0.6% in late June

Tuesday, 06 July 2021 12:11:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On June 30 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 11.29 million mt, up 70,000 mt or 0.6 percent compared to June 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of June 30, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC) and common medium plate amounted to 1.73 million mt and 1.08 million mt, up 3.6 percent and 5.9 percent, while inventories of cold rolled coil (CRC) and rebar amounted to 1.09 million mt and 5.6 million mt, down 2.7 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Wire rod stocks remained stable compared to June 20.