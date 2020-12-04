﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.3% in late Nov

Friday, 04 December 2020 12:20:06 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In late November (Nov. 21-30) this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 8.375 million mt, down 0.38 million mt or 4.3 percent compared to mid-November (Nov. 11-20)

In particular, as of November 30, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.52 million mt, 1.0 million mt, 1.25 million mt and 3.66 million mt, down 9.5 percent, 1.0 percent, 2.3 percent and 4.9 percent, while inventories of common medium plate amounted to 0.94 million mt, up 1.1 percent, respectively, all compared to November 20.

Demand for steel in late November was good, though demand in northern China indicated a slackening trend due to the colder weather. Demand for steel will be sluggish in December, which will likely result in increases in inventory levels in the future.

$1 = RMB 6.5507


Tags: rebar  China  Far East  plate  steelmaking  longs  wire rod  crc  flats  hrc  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

02  Dec

Ex-China CRC prices still rising
25  Nov

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 12.8% in mid-Nov
24  Nov

China’s rebar and wire rod exports down in October from September
24  Nov

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 4.3 percent in mid-November
18  Nov

China’s HRC output down slightly in Oct from Sept, shows faster growth y-o-y