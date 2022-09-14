﻿
Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.2% in early Sept

Wednesday, 14 September 2022
       

On September 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 8.8 million mt, down 390,000 mt or 4.2 percent compared to August 31, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of September 10, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.7 million mt, 1.25 million mt, 0.91 million mt, 1.27 million mt and 3.67 million mt, down 6.1 percent, 1.6 percent, 5.2 percent, 0.8 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively, all compared to August 31.


