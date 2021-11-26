﻿
English
Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.9% in mid-Nov

Friday, 26 November 2021 11:43:10 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On November 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 9.03 million mt, down 370,000 mt or 3.9 percent compared to November 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of November 20, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.58 million mt, 1.14 million mt, 1.62 million mt and 3.69 million mt, down 0.6 percent, 4.2 percent, 5.3 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively, though inventory of common medium plate amounted to 1.0 million mt, up 8.7 percent, compared to November 10.

Lower stocks of major steel products were the result of some demand improvement, following the previous slowdown


