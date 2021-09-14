Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.1% in early Sept

Tuesday, 14 September 2021 12:10:36 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On September 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 11.38 million mt, down 360,000 mt or 3.1 percent compared to August 31, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of September 10, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC) and common medium plate amounted to 1.73 million mt, 1.12 million mt and 0.93 million mt, down 6.5 percent, 0.9 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively. The decrease was slower in the rebar segment - stocks went down by 3.3 percent to 5.6 million mt. At the same time, inventories of wire rod amounted to 2.0 million mt, up 1.0 percent compared to August 31.