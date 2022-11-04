Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.0% in late Oct

Friday, 04 November 2022 11:32:45 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On October 31 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 8.36 million mt, down 260,000 mt or 3.0 percent compared to October 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of October 31, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.84 million mt, 1.23 million mt, 0.97 million mt and 3.33 million mt, down 2.6 percent, remaining stable, down 4.9 percent and declining by 4.9 percent, respectively, while domestic inventories of common medium plate totaled 0.99 million mt, up 1.0 percent, all compared to October 20.