Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.4% in mid-December

Monday, 25 December 2023 09:41:09 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On December 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.19 million mt, down 180,000 mt or 2.4 percent compared to December 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of December 20, domestic inventory of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC) and common medium plate amounted to 1.46 million mt, 1.04 million mt, and 0.96 million mt, decreasing by 9.3 percent, 1.0 percent, and 5.9 percent, wire rod and rebar stocks totaled 800,000 mt and 2.93 million mt, up 1.3 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively, all compared to December 10.