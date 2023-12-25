﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.4% in mid-December

Monday, 25 December 2023 09:41:09 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On December 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.19 million mt, down 180,000 mt or 2.4 percent compared to December 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of December 20, domestic inventory of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC) and common medium plate amounted to 1.46 million mt, 1.04 million mt, and 0.96 million mt, decreasing by 9.3 percent, 1.0 percent, and 5.9 percent, wire rod and rebar stocks totaled 800,000 mt and 2.93 million mt, up 1.3 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively, all compared to December 10. 


Tags: Hrc Wire Rod Plate Rebar Crc Flats Longs China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.4% in early December

15 Dec | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.3% in late Nov

05 Dec | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 7.6% in early November

14 Nov | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.8% in late October

03 Nov | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.6% in mid-October

24 Oct | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.8% in late Sept

11 Oct | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.7% in mid-September

25 Sep | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 0.5% in early Sept

14 Sep | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 0.1% in late August

08 Sep | Steel News

UK initiates safeguard extension review for 15 steel product categories

06 Sep | Steel News