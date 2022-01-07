Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 1% in late Dec

Friday, 07 January 2022 11:35:12 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On December 31 last year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 7.76 million mt, down 80,000 mt or one percent compared to December 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of December 31, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.54 million mt, 1.23 million mt and 2.98 million mt, down 2.5 percent, 2.4 percent and 2.6 percent, while inventories of cold rolled coil (CRC) and common medium plate amounted to 1.11 million mt and 0.9 million mt, up 5.7 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, all compared to December 20.