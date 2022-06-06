﻿
Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 0.1% in late May

Monday, 06 June 2022 10:31:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On May 31 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 12.07 million mt, down 10,000 mt or 0.1 percent compared to May 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of May 31, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC) and common medium plate amounted to 1.78 million mt, 1.27 million mt and 1.03 million mt, rising by 1.7 percent, 0.8 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively, while domestic inventories of wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.82 million mt and 6.17 million mt, down 2.7 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, all compared to May 20.


