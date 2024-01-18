﻿
English
Steel wire consumption in Mexico grows 4.0 percent in November

Thursday, 18 January 2024 23:20:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of steel wire in Mexico increased 4.0 percent in November, year-over-year, to 180,000 metric tons (mt). That volume was the highest in the first 11 months of last year, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Steel wire production increased 2.2 percent in November to 186,000 mt, the second highest volume in the first 11 months of 2023.

In exports, volume decreased 5.3 percent to 18,000 mt. In Canacero's list of the 10 most imported finished steel products, there are no records of steel wire.

In the accumulated January-November, steel wire consumption in Mexico decreased by 241,000 mt or 11.8 percent, year-over-year, to 1.80 million mt and production decreased 13.1 percent or 284,000 mt to 1.88 million mt. Exports decreased 10.2 percent or 25,000 mt to 218,000 mt.

According to industry data, steel wire producers in Mexico are ArcelorMittal, DeAcero, Grupo Acerero, Grupo Simec, Ternium and Tyasa.


