Spain’s Gestamp to expand in Japan with new hot stamping line

Tuesday, 07 June 2022 11:37:25 (GMT+3)
       

Spain-based automotive component producer Gestamp has announced that its subsidiary Gestamp Hotstamping Japan has decided to expand by building a new hot stamping line at its Matsusaka plant. The project will start in mid-June 2022 and will be finished in June 2023.

The new line will meet the increasing demand for parts from Japanese automobile manufacturers. The hot stamping line that will combine a large press with an environmentally-friendly electric furnace will enable Gestamp Hotstamping Japan to supply automotive manufacturers with one-piece, high-strength, lightweight parts, contributing to the Japanese automotive industry’s accelerating shift to electric vehicles.


Tags: Japan Far East Automotive Production 

