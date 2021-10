Wednesday, 20 October 2021 14:14:24 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Due to power supply restrictions, some rolling production lines of Shagang Group - China’s largest private sector steelmaker - have been halted as of the night of Tuesday, October 19, as reported by local media.

The production of such products as hot rolled coils, cold rolled coils and steel plate has been suspended. Output of rebar will be reduced by more than 50 percent, while wire rod production will be decreased by 80 percent. These measures will remain in effect until further notice.