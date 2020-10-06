Severstal ships LD pipes to Egypt

Tuesday, 06 October 2020 14:37:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced the successful production of large diameter (LD) pipes destined for the development of the Olympic stadium in Egypt’s new administrative capital, which will reportedly be called Wedian.

Accordingly, Izhora Pipe Plant, a subsidiary of Severstal, has produced and supplied a cargo of LD pipes of up to 18.3 meters in length, 508-1,422 mm in diameter and 10-28 mm in thickness to Egypt within the scope of the order made by Orascom Construction PLC. “Severstal has delivered large diameter pipes to be used in the construction of a stadium abroad for the first time. Sports facility construction represents a new market for our LSAW products. We worked to a tight schedule to fulfill this order, which was delivered directly to the construction site in Egypt", Dmitry Goroshkov, director of sales, business development and energy sector at Severstal, commented.