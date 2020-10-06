﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Severstal ships LD pipes to Egypt

Tuesday, 06 October 2020 14:37:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced the successful production of large diameter (LD) pipes destined for the development of the Olympic stadium in Egypt’s new administrative capital, which will reportedly be called Wedian.

Accordingly, Izhora Pipe Plant, a subsidiary of Severstal, has produced and supplied a cargo of LD pipes of up to 18.3 meters in length, 508-1,422 mm in diameter and 10-28 mm in thickness to Egypt within the scope of the order made by Orascom Construction PLC. “Severstal has delivered large diameter pipes to be used in the construction of a stadium abroad for the first time. Sports facility construction represents a new market for our LSAW products. We worked to a tight schedule to fulfill this order, which was delivered directly to the construction site in Egypt", Dmitry Goroshkov, director of sales, business development and energy sector at Severstal, commented.


Tags: steelmaking  Russia  Severstal  pipe  tubular  CIS  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  Oct

Metalloinvest to launch BF No. 2 at Ural Steel in Q4
24  Sep

Russia-based NLMK restarts iron ore production at Stoilensky GOK
24  Sep

Severstal ships LD pipes to Gazprom’s Kharasaveyskoye project
23  Sep

Ukraine-based Interpipe’s revenues fall in H1 despite strong performance of railway products
14  Sep

Ukraine’s steel pipe exports down 29.1 percent in Jan-Aug