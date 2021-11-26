Severstal cuts GHG emissions through green energy

Friday, 26 November 2021 13:33:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has stated that it is working to systematically reduce greenhouse gas emissions through green energy. Since 2017, the company has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions from 2.09 to 2.06 tonnes of carbon/tonnes of steel. Severstal’s goal is to reduce the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions by three percent by 2023 compared to 2020.

According to the statement, the use of secondary resources, coke oven and blast furnace gasses allows the Cherepovets Metallurgical Plant (CherMK), Severstal’s largest asset, to reduce the consumption of natural gas for generating its own electricity, thereby ensuring a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The energy goal of CherMK is to ensure 95 percent of its own electricity generation of total demand by 2023.

“The total consumption of blast furnace and coke oven gas at CherMK is about 15 billion cubic meters per year, and given that the energy value of these gases is due to the presence of pure hydrogen in them up to 13 percent in blast furnace gas and up to 60 percent in coke oven gas, its use allows us to save fossil carbonaceous fuels, significantly bringing us closer to the goals of reducing the climate footprint,” Evgeny Vinogradov, CEO of the Severstal Russian Steel division, said.