Severstal to increase sales by strengthening distribution business

Friday, 05 April 2024 13:42:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has acquired Russian distributor A Group Corporation. This acquisition, which is consistent with Severstal’s marketing strategy and will strengthen its position in the domestic market, will allow the company to boost steel sales.

The acquisition will increase the sales volumes of Severstal’s distribution division to three million mt in 2024. At the same time, the joint distribution network of metal centers will allow the company to provide the best customer experience in terms of the range of products and services and the speed of order fulfillment.

The A Group network of metal centers in Russia has an infrastructure of 24 warehouses. The company’s sales volume in 2023 amounted to more than 1.2 million mt of metal products, especially to the construction industry. The company’s product line includes more than 250,000 mt of metal products in constant stock in warehouses.