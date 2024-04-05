﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Severstal to increase sales by strengthening distribution business

Friday, 05 April 2024 13:42:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has acquired Russian distributor A Group Corporation. This acquisition, which is consistent with Severstal’s marketing strategy and will strengthen its position in the domestic market, will allow the company to boost steel sales.

The acquisition will increase the sales volumes of Severstal’s distribution division to three million mt in 2024. At the same time, the joint distribution network of metal centers will allow the company to provide the best customer experience in terms of the range of products and services and the speed of order fulfillment.

The A Group network of metal centers in Russia has an infrastructure of 24 warehouses. The company’s sales volume in 2023 amounted to more than 1.2 million mt of metal products, especially to the construction industry. The company’s product line includes more than 250,000 mt of metal products in constant stock in warehouses.


Tags: Russia CIS Steelmaking Severstal 

Similar articles

Russia’s Severstal shuts down BF No. 5 for extensive overhaul

02 Apr | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal upgrades two coilers at Cherepovets plant

01 Apr | Steel News

Severstal to accelerate environmental protection measures this year

15 Mar | Steel News

Drone strike reported on Russia’s Severstal, following attack at NLMK

08 Mar | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal to boost product quality with new heating furnace

23 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal announces investment plans for 2024

07 Feb | Steel News

Severstal introduces patented steel sheet piles for construction projects

06 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal increases steel output in 2023, sales fall

05 Feb | Steel News

Seversal to cut emissions ahead of schedule

30 Jan | Steel News

Severstal to increase structural steel capacity through acquisitions

11 Jan | Steel News