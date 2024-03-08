Drone strike reported on Russia’s Severstal, following attack at NLMK

Friday, 08 March 2024 17:01:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Another steel producer in Russia has experienced a drone attack overnight, which is the second time over the past couple of weeks. According to sources, Severstal, which is the second largest steel producer in Russia, has had a drone strike at its asset in Cherepovets, located in Vologda region. The media states that the hit was close to the blast furnace. The local officials report no one was injured and there will be no disruption in production but the real range of damage is unknown for now. Earlier, drone attacks were also reported on NLMK steel producing unit and Mikhalovskiy GOK.

Severstal has been under the western sanctions almost from the beginning of Russia’s military invasion on Ukraine back in February 2022. The company since then had halted sales to the EU, which was its main outlet and redirected the volumes elsewhere, particularly to Middle East, Asia and occasionally to Latin America. Recently, the supplier has been almost not active on exports and was focusing on the domestic market. For several months now, Severstal has been getting ready for the major blast furnace overhaul at Cherepovets asset, the maintenance was supposed to start in early April, as SteelOrbis reported.