﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Drone strike reported on Russia’s Severstal, following attack at NLMK

Friday, 08 March 2024 17:01:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Another steel producer in Russia has experienced a drone attack overnight, which is the second time over the past couple of weeks. According to sources, Severstal, which is the second largest steel producer in Russia, has had a drone strike at its asset in Cherepovets, located in Vologda region. The media states that the hit was close to the blast furnace. The local officials report no one was injured and there will be no disruption in production but the real range of damage is unknown for now. Earlier, drone attacks were also reported on NLMK steel producing unit and Mikhalovskiy GOK.

Severstal has been under the western sanctions almost from the beginning of Russia’s military invasion on Ukraine back in February 2022. The company since then had halted sales to the EU, which was its main outlet and redirected the volumes elsewhere, particularly to Middle East, Asia and occasionally to Latin America. Recently, the supplier has been almost not active on exports and was focusing on the domestic market. For several months now, Severstal has been getting ready for the major blast furnace overhaul at Cherepovets asset, the maintenance was supposed to start in early April, as SteelOrbis reported.


Tags: Russia CIS Steelmaking Severstal 

Similar articles

Russia’s Severstal to boost product quality with new heating furnace

23 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal announces investment plans for 2024

07 Feb | Steel News

Severstal introduces patented steel sheet piles for construction projects

06 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal increases steel output in 2023, sales fall

05 Feb | Steel News

Seversal to cut emissions ahead of schedule

30 Jan | Steel News

Severstal to increase structural steel capacity through acquisitions

11 Jan | Steel News

Severstal to invest RUB 139 billion for its decarbonization strategy

22 Dec | Steel News

Severstal orders main technological equipment for new iron ore pellet complex

11 Dec | Steel News

Severstal supplies special HRS to Russian locomotive maker

30 Oct | Steel News

Severstal’s steel sales fall slightly in Q3

26 Oct | Steel News