Russia’s Severstal upgrades two coilers at Cherepovets plant

Monday, 01 April 2024 11:21:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has installed two new coilers at the rolling mill 2000 of its Cherepovets plant as part of its modernization project, entailing an investment of about RUB 4 billion ($43.20 million).

Accordingly, the new coilers, which are able to wind hot rolled strips with thicknesses of 1.2-16 mm, will provide process stability and increase the production capacity by 300,000 mt per year, as well as accelerate the rolling process.

“Mill 2000 is one of the key units in the technological chain, since it produces about 65 percent of CherMK’s products. The re-equipment project is important both from the point of view of improving product quality and mill productivity. New equipment with a modern control system allows us to ensure high quality of coil winding,” Evgeny Vinogradov, general director of Severstal, stated.