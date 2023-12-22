﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Severstal to invest RUB 139 billion for its decarbonization strategy

Friday, 22 December 2023 11:19:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it will invest RUB 139 billion ($1.5 bililon) for its decarbonization strategy until 2030. Severstal is reported to be the first steel company in Russia to begin implementing a decarbonization strategy.

The strategy includes five key areas and the first one is setting goals and their implementation through specific investment projects. The company’s decarbonization strategy is designed to ensure the implementation of the goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by three percent by the end of 2024 and by 10 percent by the end of 2030, both compared to 2020 baseline.

The second priority area for the strategy is working on innovations in such areas as the capture and use of carbon, the production and use of hydrogen, low-carbon energy, as well as climate solutions. The third direction of the strategy is green products. Other areas of the strategy include green financing and engagement with external parties.


Tags: Russia CIS Steelmaking Investments Severstal 

Similar articles

Severstal sees higher net profit in 2021, to invest 1.6 million in 2022

21 Feb | Steel News

Severstal invests in US-based Arcanum Alloys to produce alternative to stainless steel

18 Sep | Steel News

Severstal to establish JV to produce steel towers for wind power plants

13 Sep | Steel News

Paul Wurth inks contract with Severstal for new coke-making complex

30 Jul | Steel News

Primetals to modernize Severstal’s hot strip mill 2000 at Cherepovets mill

22 May | Steel News

Danieli to supply new continuous pickling line for Severstal

23 Mar | Steel News

Severstal inks contracts with plantmakers to build new BF at Cherepovets

01 Mar | Steel News

Severstal to invest RUB 49.5 billion in its facilities in 2018

02 Feb | Steel News

Severstal completes reconstruction of BF No. 5 at Cherepovets mill

21 Dec | Steel News

Severstal to invest RUB 1 billion in modernization of finishing shop at CherMK

06 Sep | Steel News