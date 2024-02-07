﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Russia’s Severstal announces investment plans for 2024

Wednesday, 07 February 2024 15:54:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker Severstal has shared its investment plans for this year.

In 2024, the company plans to invest a total of RUB 119 billion ($1.31 billion) in its operations, up 64 percent year on year. Of all the total investment, Severstal will spend RUB 54 billion ($592.11 million) to maintain its existing capacities and another RUB 48 billion ($526.30 million) for development projects. The company will invest RUB 10 billion ($109.65 million) in IT and digital projects, while it will allocate over RUB 7 billion ($76.76 million) to protect the environment and improve safety systems and labor protection.

“A significant part of our investments this year will be aimed at technical re-equipment of the first stages of our key asset - the Cherepovets Iron and Steel Works; while the implementation of our largest project - the construction of a complex for the production of iron ore pellets worth about RUB 97 billion ($1.06 billion) - will enter the active phase. These activities will entail a fundamental change in the technological chain of iron production, designed to ensure our competitiveness in the long term, both in terms of cost control and the implementation of our sustainability goals. We have also developed a range of initiatives aimed at expanding our offering to customers, increasing the share of high value-added products in our sales portfolio and further strengthening our position in the market. In addition, we will continue to invest in ensuring our resource security: among the key projects in this area are increasing the production capacity and production volumes of the Yakovlevsky GOK and the development of the Pechegubsky deposit at Olkon,” Severstal CEO Alexander Shevelev stated.


Tags: Russia CIS Steelmaking Investments Severstal 

Similar articles

Seversal to cut emissions ahead of schedule

30 Jan | Steel News

Severstal to increase structural steel capacity through acquisitions

11 Jan | Steel News

Severstal to invest RUB 139 billion for its decarbonization strategy

22 Dec | Steel News

Severstal sees higher net profit in 2021, to invest 1.6 million in 2022

21 Feb | Steel News

Severstal invests in US-based Arcanum Alloys to produce alternative to stainless steel

18 Sep | Steel News

Severstal to establish JV to produce steel towers for wind power plants

13 Sep | Steel News

Paul Wurth inks contract with Severstal for new coke-making complex

30 Jul | Steel News

Primetals to modernize Severstal’s hot strip mill 2000 at Cherepovets mill

22 May | Steel News

Danieli to supply new continuous pickling line for Severstal

23 Mar | Steel News

Severstal inks contracts with plantmakers to build new BF at Cherepovets

01 Mar | Steel News