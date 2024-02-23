﻿
Russia’s Severstal to boost product quality with new heating furnace

Friday, 23 February 2024 16:01:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has started the construction of the heating furnace No. 3 at the rolling mill 2000 of its Cherepovets plant, entailing an investment of over RUB 6 billion ($63.60 million).

According to the company, the third heating furnace will improve product quality and energy efficiency as well as increase the production volume. In addition, the new equipment will have a more efficient thermal management system that will allow Severstal to reduce gas and metal consumption. The heating furnaces No. 1 and No. 2 at the mill in question, which were modernized in 2021 and 2022, have the same features. The company will also use its own fire-resistant blocks during the construction to protect the furnace structures from high temperatures.


