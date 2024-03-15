Severstal to accelerate environmental protection measures this year

Friday, 15 March 2024 12:31:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it is committed to putting more environmental measures into effect to achieve a noticeable reduction in carbon footprint and to achieve clean air by the year-end. Accordingly, the company will increase its investments in environmental protection for the whole company by 50 percent and for the Cherepovets Metallurgical Plant by 73 percent this year, according to chairman Alexey Mordashov.

“We continue comprehensive work to improve the environmental situation in Cherepovets. The environmental investment program for 2024 for the company will amount to more than RUB 3 billion ($32.73 million), which is 51 percent more than last year. And most of the funding - more than RUB 2.2 billion ($24.0 million) - is planned for environmental protection measures at the Cherepovets Metallurgical Plant. This is 73 percent more than last year,” Mr. Mordashov added.

In the meantime, the company will revamp several units and gradually decommission coke sintering machines, reducing production by 50 percent this year. It also plans to complete a project to monitor air quality.