Severstal introduces patented steel sheet piles for construction projects

Tuesday, 06 February 2024 14:00:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has unveiled its patented steel sheet piles under the brand Grani for use in port, road and building constructions. The solution in question will decrease metal density by 20-38 percent in the projects, reduce construction times by 50 percent and increase the reliability of the projects, Severstal stated.

According to the company, its steel sheet pile technology allows customers to choose the optimal dimensions, number and length of edges, wall thickness and metal strength. Severstal uses less metal in the production of the Grani sheet piles and this design makes it possible to reduce the metal intensity and the time required for loading and logistics.

“The current market volume of trough-type sheet piles in Russia is about 100,000 mt, while the existing manufacturers on the market cover only about 70 percent of the demand. In the near future, we expect a significant increase in the demand for sheet piles due to the intensification of work on a number of large infrastructure projects. In particular, a development plan for the Northern Sea Route until 2035 has been approved, which involves large-scale construction of new and reconstruction of existing infrastructure. With the launch of the Grani sheet piles, Severstal is offering a technological innovation that complements our traditional line of solutions for bank protection and construction of port facilities - pipe sheet piles, piles, dust and windscreens, etc.,” Dmitry Goroshkov, sales and business management director at Severstal, stated.