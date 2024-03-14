﻿
Russia’s Severstal begins construction of pellet complex at Cherepovets

Thursday, 14 March 2024
       

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has begun construction of facilities for a complex for the production of iron ore pellets at the site of the Cherepovets Metallurgical Plant. The total investment in the complex will be RUB 97 billion ($1.05 billion) and it is in line with the company’s long-term strategy of creating a technological chain for the production of eco-steel. The complex will have an annual production capacity of 10 million mt of iron ore pellets, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The complex, which is scheduled to be commissioned in 2026, will supply Cherepovets plant with iron ore pellets and increase the productivity of blast furnaces by nine percent. It will also enable the decommissioning of a number of existing sintering machines that have a negative impact on the environment. The reduction in annual greenhouse gas emissions as a result of changes in production technology will amount to more than two million mt.


